Huddersfield Town have been handed more seats for the play-off final at Wembley next week.

The Terriers were originally given an allocation of 38,328 for the showcase event at the national stadium, but have now been given an extra 822 seats after camera positions were confirmed this morning.

Fans have been snapping up tickets for the final in their droves, with the final block at Wembley now open to fans due to the high demand.

The 39,150 allocation looks set to sell out, meaning 23.2 per cent of Huddersfield will be packed into the famous stadium on Monday afternoon.

Reading have been given an identical allocation, with the Royals selling more than 11,000 tickets on the first day of sales last week.

Town have sold more than 35,000 tickets for the clash, with the final few tickets now on general sale.

If you haven't got yours yet, you can buy tickets here .