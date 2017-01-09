Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will head to Rochdale in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

It will be another meeting with League One opposition for David Wagner’s side.

Town were 4-0 home winners over Port Vale in the third round on Saturday.

But they lost 2-1 at Shrewsbury Town in the first round of the League Cup in August.

Wagner’s side were 2-0 winners against Rochdale in a behind-closed-doors friendly at th John Smith’s Stadium in July.

The tie is likely to take place on Saturday, January 28.

Rochdale, managed by Keith Hill and fifth in League One, were 2-0 winners at non-league Barrow in round three.

Before that, they saw off League Two Carlisle United and non-league Maidstone.

Town’s last competitive visit to Spotland was for a League One clash in August 2011 which finished 2-2.

It’s the third time the clubs have been paired in the FA Cup.

Back in 1988/89, Town were 4-3 first-round replay winners in Lancashire after a 1-1 draw at Leeds Road.

And in 1991/92, Town won 2-1 in a second-round tie at Spotland.