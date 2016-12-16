Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner watched Huddersfield Town go third in the Championship with their third successive win and smiled: "It makes me proud."

An Elias Kachunga double sealed a 2-1 win at Norwich City, Town's first at Carrow Road since 1969.

"We asked the players to be as brave as they could, to have confidence and a big chest, to go and play in our identity," explained Wagner.

"I think we deserved the three points. In the first half we were very strong, I would say the better team.

"The second half was a more even, there were dangerous situations through set-pieces and crosses with headers where we had to be very focused.

"But I think when you play Norwich away, there will be hard moments. We dealt with them and I am proud of how the lads played."