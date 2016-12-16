David Wagner watched Huddersfield Town go third in the Championship with their third successive win and smiled: "It makes me proud."
An Elias Kachunga double sealed a 2-1 win at Norwich City, Town's first at Carrow Road since 1969.
"We asked the players to be as brave as they could, to have confidence and a big chest, to go and play in our identity," explained Wagner.
"I think we deserved the three points. In the first half we were very strong, I would say the better team.
"The second half was a more even, there were dangerous situations through set-pieces and crosses with headers where we had to be very focused.
"But I think when you play Norwich away, there will be hard moments. We dealt with them and I am proud of how the lads played."