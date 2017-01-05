Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has praised Nahki Wells after the forward netted his fourth goal in six league encounters against Wigan Athletic.

Bermudian striker Wells popped up with the winner in the 80th minutes, after Jussi Jaaskelainen had failed to hold on to Elias Kachunga's long-range effort.

The 1-0 DW Stadium win was Town's fifth SkyBet Championship win in seven – currently unbeaten since losing to Wigan Athletic in the corresponding fixture at the John Smith's stadium at the end of November.

The forward's goals have sealed 10 points for Town's Championship promotion push – grabbing winners at not only the Latics but Bristol City and Burton Albion as well as the equaliser over Blackburn Rovers.

And Head Coach David Wagner was quick to hail his side's matchwinner, whose future has been the subject of a great deal of speculation of late.

"Of course it's important he stays at this club, just like any other player in this squad," the Town boss added.

"He did exactly what he is paid to do, as a striker, just like my goalkeeper did exactly what he is paid to do, keep a clean sheet.

"Nahki is a positive character, who is a natural goalscorer.

"He has had long periods when he didn't score, and now he is having a period - I think four goals in six games - where he is taking his chances.

"This is important for us, and he is one of the reasons why we are having a successful period."