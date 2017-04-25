Form goes out of the window for play-offs

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has urged caution against complacency ahead of his side's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening.

The German head coach takes his side to Molineux tonight (kick-off 7.45pm) knowing a win would guarantee a place in this season's SkyBet Championship Play-Offs.

And while the stakes are high for Town, the pressure is off for Paul Lambert's side who currently sit in 15th position with no chance of either promotion or relegation.

Yet the hosts go into the encounter in good form, having won six of their last 10 league encounters with many of the players arguably playing for their futures as Lambert looks to revamp the club this summer.

“They are in very good form at the minute,” observed David Wagner. “They are very aggressive, have a very good set-up and will not give us much time on the ball.

“Derby County had nothing to play for and we had a tough game there and I expect another tough one at Wolves.

“Although we have a real target and aim Wolves do as well – it's three points and they won't give us any presents.”

Although Elias Kachunga is a doubt for the game, Wagner confirmed Izzy Brown was likely to step-up his recovery from his recent hamstring injury with 'some minutes'.

But the boss urged caution on risking any player not 100% fit at such a crucial stage of the campaign, acknowledging any injury could mean the end of a player's season at this point.

Whoever starts though, Wagner is looking for a positive reaction to the heavy 4-1 defeat his side suffered to Fulham at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

“I know the character of the dressing room and they want to show a reaction,” Wagner added. "We have to confirm why we are in the top six of this league.

“We are a team that over the course of the whole season has been very consistent – we have not given goals away easily.

“It has always been difficult and hard work to play and score against us.

“Of course, it gives us the opportunity to get over the line (in securing a Play-Off spot) but more importantly to correct what we've shown on Saturday.

“We were far from our best and we want to improve that - if we come to our best then we don't have anything to worry about.