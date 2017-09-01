Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has been nominated for the Barclays Premier League manager of the month award for August.

The Terriers are unbeaten so far this season, picking up a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace and a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United before drawing 0-0 with Southampton.

Town are also only the second newly-promoted side to ever keep three consecutive clean sheets in the division in their opening three matches since Charlton Athletic in 1997/98.

The seven points Town have picked up have pushed them to third in the Premier League table - a far cry from where the Terriers were a season ago.

A whole host of pundits wrote Town off at the beginning of the season, but under Wagner the team has prospered and the Terriers are no longer favourites for the drop.

To vote for the Town head coach, you can vote on Facebook here.

You have until Monday, September 4 to cast your vote.

The other nominees are: Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp, Tony Pulis and Pep Guardiola.