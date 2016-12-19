Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tickets for Huddersfield Town’s Boxing Day clash with Nottingham Forest are selling fast.

The club and fans are buoyant after three successive wins, meaning David Wagner’s side are fourth in the Championship heading the half-way stage in the season.

There has been a surge of interest in next Monday’s fixture and the attendance could even top 22,000.

As such, the club are encouraging fans to buy as soon as possible because all areas of the stadium are proving popular.

It could be there are none available on the day of the game, so fans need to buy this week to be sure of avoiding disappointment.

People can buy on line, while the ticket office is open from 9am to 5pm each day this week, from 9am to noon on Saturday and from 10am on Boxing Day.

Town fans are also snapping up tickets for the away trip to Wigan Athletic on Monday, January 2, so it’s recommended people buy before the lunchtime kick-off against Blackburn Rovers on New Year’s Eve.