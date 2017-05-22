The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town's Wembley hero Chris Billy has revealed what was going through his head when he scored the goal to clinch promotion for Town back in 1995.

The midfielder ghosted in at the back post to convert a diving header against Bristol Rovers in the second division play-off final to seal promotion for Town and send the travelling Terriers into ecstacy.

But all Billy could think about after scoring was how heavy his teammates were as they piled on top of him.

He said: “I scored and I ended up on the floor and everyone jumped on top of me.

“I didn't have time to think I was just thinking 'get off me'!

“By the time everybody got off me I was shattered.

“I think there was 10 minutes left and I though 'I'm struggling here' so I didn't really have the chance to take it in because I was just knackered.

“I was thinking 'come on, get your second wind, there's 10 minutes left yet!'

“That's all I remember – and then went it finished I was like 'Jesus – we've won!'”

Billy went on to talk about the post-match celebrations - something Town's current crop will hope to experience come Monday evening.

“We had a few drinks that night.

“I don't know if they do now but they had bars in the changing rooms.

“So there was champagne out and beer being sprayed around.

“We were singing songs and my parents and family were there so I had another drink with them then we got on the bus and sang songs and enjoyed the evening.”

He added: “On the night we got back I didn't have to put my hand in my pocket at all.

“It was a good night.”