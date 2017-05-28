The Huddersfield Town squad set-off for Wembley yesterday afternoon knowing they were one game away from the greatest achievement in the club's history.
David Wagner's men face Reading FC in the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final for a place in the Premier League.
The success has been built on a strong sense of character and team-work, but who are the personalities behind the players?
Ahead of boarding the team coach for London, the Examiner's Blake Welton caught up with vice-captain Tommy Smith to get a lowdown on the characters who make up the dressing room.
Danny Ward
Position: Goalkeeper
Age: 23
Wardy is a great lad, always lively and a really good character in and around the dressing room.
Joel Coleman
Position: Goalkeeper
Age: 21
A quiet lad, who we call 'The Bear' because he snored like you wouldn't believe on our pre-season tour.
Martin Cranie
Position: Right-Back
Age: 30
One of the funniest guys ever who makes me laugh day-in, day-out and is such a likeable character.
Michael Hefele
Position: Centre-Back
Age: 26
He's been brilliant on and off the field for us all season and it's all credit to him how he's integrated into the team so well.
Christopher Schindler
Position: Centre-Back
Age: 27
I can't speak highly enough of him - he's come in, settled in so well and been a rock at the back for us.
Mark Hudson
Position: Centre-Back
Age: 35
He's the man we look to whenever we need anything doing and is a great guy to have in and around the camp.
Chris Lowe
Position: Left-Back
Age: 28
All the Germans are in the same mould, they are winners and want to do well and they've done that so far this campaign.
Tareiq Holmes-Dennis
Position: Left-Back
Age: 21
A quiet young lad who's settled into the squad well and I am sure he will develop and push on in the next few years.
Dean Whitehead
Position: Centre Midfielder
Age: 35
He's a friend for life - I've given him the nickname 'Whitesey' this season and he's not happy with it.
Jonathan Hogg
Position: Centre Midfielder
Age: 28
He's been immense this season, epitomising everything we're about fully deserves all the accolades he's received.
Aaron Mooy
Position: Centre Midfielder
Age: 26
He's been a revelation this season – he's a quiet character but he's come out of his shell as the season has progressed.
Sean Scannell
Position: Right Midfielder
Age: 26
The longest serving player and a great servant to the club, a really likeable character everyone looks up to.
Joe Lolley
Position: Right Midfielder
Age: 24
Terrible dress sense which we all like to take the mick of but he's a great character who takes it on the chin.
Elias Kachunga
Position: Right Midfielder/Forward
Age: 25
He's helped take my game to another level this season, a very outgoing guy and very loud (but in a good way).
Rajiv van La Parra
Position: Left Midfielder
Age: 25
Alongside Elias they are like Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee and are the most mischievous pair in the changing room.
Harry Bunn
Position: Left Midfielder
Age: 24
I've known Bunny from our Manchester City days so I know him inside out – he's really quiet but a really good lad.
Jack Payne
Position: Attacking Midfielder
Age: 22
Another lad who's settled in and done well – he seems to be enjoying his time here and is a great prospect.
Izzy Brown
Position: Attacking Midfielder
Age: 20
I sit next to him in the changing room and he's always having a laugh and a joke and is such a talented player destined for big things.
Kasey Palmer
Position: Attacking Midfielder
Age: 20
I get on really well with Kasey - he's a really talented player and like Izzy, destined for big things in the future.
Nahki Wells
Position: Forward
Age: 26
A great guy but his accent drives me round the bend – you'd think I'd be used to him by now but it's not the case.
Collin Quaner
Position: Forward
Age: 25
Only been here a short while but he's taken to it to like a duck to water and I am sure he will kick-on in the future.