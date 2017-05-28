The Huddersfield Town squad set-off for Wembley yesterday afternoon knowing they were one game away from the greatest achievement in the club's history.

David Wagner's men face Reading FC in the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final for a place in the Premier League.

The success has been built on a strong sense of character and team-work, but who are the personalities behind the players?

Ahead of boarding the team coach for London, the Examiner's Blake Welton caught up with vice-captain Tommy Smith to get a lowdown on the characters who make up the dressing room.

Danny Ward

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 23

Wardy is a great lad, always lively and a really good character in and around the dressing room.

Joel Coleman

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 21

A quiet lad, who we call 'The Bear' because he snored like you wouldn't believe on our pre-season tour.

Martin Cranie

Position: Right-Back

Age: 30

One of the funniest guys ever who makes me laugh day-in, day-out and is such a likeable character.

Michael Hefele

Position: Centre-Back

Age: 26

He's been brilliant on and off the field for us all season and it's all credit to him how he's integrated into the team so well.

Christopher Schindler

Position: Centre-Back

Age: 27

I can't speak highly enough of him - he's come in, settled in so well and been a rock at the back for us.

Mark Hudson

Position: Centre-Back

Age: 35

He's the man we look to whenever we need anything doing and is a great guy to have in and around the camp.

Chris Lowe

Position: Left-Back

Age: 28

All the Germans are in the same mould, they are winners and want to do well and they've done that so far this campaign.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis

Position: Left-Back

Age: 21

A quiet young lad who's settled into the squad well and I am sure he will develop and push on in the next few years.

Dean Whitehead

Position: Centre Midfielder

Age: 35

He's a friend for life - I've given him the nickname 'Whitesey' this season and he's not happy with it.

Jonathan Hogg

Position: Centre Midfielder

Age: 28

He's been immense this season, epitomising everything we're about fully deserves all the accolades he's received.

Aaron Mooy

Position: Centre Midfielder

Age: 26

He's been a revelation this season – he's a quiet character but he's come out of his shell as the season has progressed.

Sean Scannell

Position: Right Midfielder

Age: 26

The longest serving player and a great servant to the club, a really likeable character everyone looks up to.

Joe Lolley

Position: Right Midfielder

Age: 24

Terrible dress sense which we all like to take the mick of but he's a great character who takes it on the chin.

Elias Kachunga

Position: Right Midfielder/Forward

Age: 25

He's helped take my game to another level this season, a very outgoing guy and very loud (but in a good way).

Rajiv van La Parra

Position: Left Midfielder

Age: 25

Alongside Elias they are like Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee and are the most mischievous pair in the changing room.

Harry Bunn

Position: Left Midfielder

Age: 24

I've known Bunny from our Manchester City days so I know him inside out – he's really quiet but a really good lad.

Jack Payne

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Age: 22

Another lad who's settled in and done well – he seems to be enjoying his time here and is a great prospect.

Izzy Brown

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Age: 20

I sit next to him in the changing room and he's always having a laugh and a joke and is such a talented player destined for big things.

Kasey Palmer

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Age: 20

I get on really well with Kasey - he's a really talented player and like Izzy, destined for big things in the future.

Nahki Wells

Position: Forward

Age: 26

A great guy but his accent drives me round the bend – you'd think I'd be used to him by now but it's not the case.

Collin Quaner

Position: Forward

Age: 25

Only been here a short while but he's taken to it to like a duck to water and I am sure he will kick-on in the future.

