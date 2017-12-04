Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have been ranked as the 217th best football club in the world by ESPN-owned website FiveThirtyEight.

That puts the Terriers ahead of Scottish giants Rangers and Champions League outfits Maribor and Qarabag - who have drawn with Atletico Madrid twice in this year's competition.

The website uses a revised version of ESPN's Soccer Power Index (SPI) to come up with the rankings, taking into account more than 550,000 historical matches as well as Opta's statistical database in an attempt to be as accurate as possible.

In addition to this, FiveThirtyEight also consider expected goals scored and conceded per match and adjust teams' rankings after every game they play.

So, although Town are ranked 217th currently, they were ranked 191st before their 2-0 defeat to Everton at the weekend.

Town are the lowest ranked Premier League side in the list, with fellow newly-promoted club Brighton the closest team to the Terriers in 143rd.

Championship sides Cardiff City (169), Wolverhampton Wanderers (170) and Aston Villa (189) are also ranked above Town.

Barcelona lead to rankings, with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City completing the top five.

Premier League sides Chelsea (8), Liverpool (10), Arsenal (12), Manchester United (13) and Totenham Hotspur (14) all make it into the top 20.

You can see the full list here, along with an in-depth explanation of their methodology .