Huddersfield Town’s home clash with Norwich City has been moved for live Sky TV broadcast.

The match, originally scheduled for Tuesday April 4, will now be played the following night (Wednesday, April 5) at the John Smith’s Stadium with a 7.45pm kick-off.

It’s the eighth Town match to be selected by Sky this season and reflects the superb performances of David Wagner’s side in moving third in the Championship table.

The Sky Bet Championship home games against Sheffield Wednesday, Wigan Athletic, Brighton &amp; Hove Albion and Leeds United, as well as the game at Norwich City, have already been shown live.

Town’s upcoming game against Newcastle United at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday March 4 (5.30), will be shown by the satellite broadcaster, as will the away game at Bristol City on Friday March 17 (7.45).

