Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A section of Huddersfield Town supporters are still on course to watch Premier League football for £100 – despite season-card prices being revealed earlier this week.

That's because back in March 2010 chairman Dean Hoyle issued a ‘Personal Premiership Pledge’ to supporters who were prepared to back the club .

Alongside announcing the season-ticket details for the 2010-11 campaign, the boyhood Town fan made a guarantee to offer £100 season tickets to long-standing fans for the first season Town participated in the top flight – should they ever reach the highest echelon of English football.

The pledge was that fans who have held a season ticket continuously from the centenary season of 2008-09 to the day of promotion would be eligible - provided Hoyle was still in charge of the club.

But the latest news on season-card prices of £199 for adults in any section of the John Smith's Stadium will not make this previous promise invalid.

The club confirm the announcement has been made to encourage supporters to buy early with demand expected to be high regardless of which division David Wagner's men find themselves in next season.

Factoring in away allocation, segregation and the necessity to keep a minimum allocation back for matchday sales – officials are urging fans to sign-up for the season-card deal sooner rather than later.

And when the club's divisional status for next season is confirmed, whether it be playing Championship or Premier League football, the price of £199 may still change regardless.

However, should it be Premier League football, those who have already bought their tickets at the £199 price will be entitled to some sort of refund/reimbursement of the £99 difference if they are eligible under the 'Premiership Pledge'.

Those details will revealed by Huddersfield Town if and when necessary as the main rallying call at the moment is to buy early with the club targeting 17,000 sales.

Season cards will go on sale from 9am on Thursday April 6 from the Online Ticket Portal and at the ticket office.