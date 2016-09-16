Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Huddersfield Town set to host England vs Germany clash next month....at under 20 level

  • Updated
  • By

Ex-Town player Aidy Boothroyd will bring his side to the John Smith's Stadium on Friday October 7 as part of a four-nation tournament

Former Huddersfield Town player Aidy Boothroyd is the current manager of England under 20s.
Former Huddersfield Town player Aidy Boothroyd is the current manager of England under 20s.

Huddersfield's John Smith’s Stadium will host England Under 20s as part of a four-nation tournament next month.

Former Town player Aidy Boothroyd’s side will take on Germany on Friday, October 7 (kick-off at 7pm) with tickets priced at £3 adults and £1.50 concessions.

The game is part of a tournament also featuring Holland and the USA which will be held throughout Lancashire and Yorkshire.

On Wednesday, October 5 it’s USA vs Germany in Leigh and England vs Holland at Oldham Athletic while the other game on Friday 7 is Holland vs USA at Altrincham.

On Monday 10 it’s England vs USA at Rochdale and Holland vs Germany at Leigh.

Boothroyd and his players are preparing for the Under 20 World Cup in South Korea next May and June and have also had a double header against Brazil earlier this month.

Boothroyd explained: “By the end of this tournament, we’ll have played two events and against opposition from South America, North America and Europe, all of them strong nations.

“We want to pit our wits against the best and we know the Germans and Dutch are always very strong.

“The Americans are an emerging nation who have done really well at youth level in recent years.

“We’ve picked some good strong teams and we’re playing in a real football hotbed, so we’re looking forward to seeing some people come out and support us and have a look at one or two other countries.”

Bradford-born Boothroyd is looking forward to the Germany fixture in particular, having started his career with Town back in 1989.

“It was a long time ago now, but I am looking forward to going back there,” he said.

“I’ve got happy memories of being there as a player, between 16 and 19, learning my trade and what it was like to be a professional footballer.

“They’ve made a really good start to the season and I hope they can continue that.

“They had a few years flirting with the Championship and they’ve managed to get out of League One and into it now so hopefully they can sustain that start.”

Huddersfield Town latest

Brighton v Town: Five Things We Learned Town Ticket Offer for QPR Clash David Wagner Looks To QPR Clash Town v QPR: Pick Your Team
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Punters v Pundits: Our football writers take on the Huddersfield Town faithful

Who are you backing this week?

Previous Articles

Germany 1-5 England 15 years on: The Huddersfield Town players who lodged famous wins over the Germans

It's 15 years since Michael Owen scored a hat trick for the Three Lions in Berlin

Related Tags

Teams
Huddersfield Town FC
England Football Team
Places
John Smith's Stadium

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Joel Lynch
    "I'm not saying they didn't train hard at Huddersfield, but perhaps not as hard as we train here" - Les Ferdinand
  2. Queens Park Rangers FC
    Huddersfield Town v Queens Park Rangers: A Hoops perspective
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    The Huddersfield Town players have bought in to Wagner's philosophy - what the Opta stats reveal about Championship leaders
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    It's all about the response as Huddersfield Town tackle QPR
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    David Wagner believes fan power can help drive Huddersfield Town to victory over QPR

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent