Huddersfield Town set to host England vs Germany clash next month....at under 20 level

Former Huddersfield Town player Aidy Boothroyd is the current manager of England under 20s.

Huddersfield's John Smith’s Stadium will host England Under 20s as part of a four-nation tournament next month.

Former Town player Aidy Boothroyd’s side will take on Germany on Friday, October 7 (kick-off at 7pm) with tickets priced at £3 adults and £1.50 concessions.

The game is part of a tournament also featuring Holland and the USA which will be held throughout Lancashire and Yorkshire.

On Wednesday, October 5 it’s USA vs Germany in Leigh and England vs Holland at Oldham Athletic while the other game on Friday 7 is Holland vs USA at Altrincham.

On Monday 10 it’s England vs USA at Rochdale and Holland vs Germany at Leigh.

Boothroyd and his players are preparing for the Under 20 World Cup in South Korea next May and June and have also had a double header against Brazil earlier this month.

Boothroyd explained: “By the end of this tournament, we’ll have played two events and against opposition from South America, North America and Europe, all of them strong nations.

“We want to pit our wits against the best and we know the Germans and Dutch are always very strong.

“The Americans are an emerging nation who have done really well at youth level in recent years.

“We’ve picked some good strong teams and we’re playing in a real football hotbed, so we’re looking forward to seeing some people come out and support us and have a look at one or two other countries.”

Bradford-born Boothroyd is looking forward to the Germany fixture in particular, having started his career with Town back in 1989.

“It was a long time ago now, but I am looking forward to going back there,” he said.

“I’ve got happy memories of being there as a player, between 16 and 19, learning my trade and what it was like to be a professional footballer.

“They’ve made a really good start to the season and I hope they can continue that.

“They had a few years flirting with the Championship and they’ve managed to get out of League One and into it now so hopefully they can sustain that start.”