Chris Lowe has recovered from the knock he took at Watford and is in the Huddersfield Town squad against Southampton.

Head coach David Wagner confirmed his German left back – who went off at half time during the 4-1 victory at Vicarage Road to be replaced by Scott Malone – is fully fit again.

“Chris looks good,” said Wagner, who reported Elias Kachunga will definitely be out for 10 to 12 weeks.

“He has been back training with us today and he will be part of the squad for the Southampton game.”

On Kachunga, who was carried off on a stretcher after just 19 minutes of the match, after opening the scoring with his first Premier League goal, Wagner said it was definitely a knee ligament problem.

“It is never nice if you lose players because of injury, especially serious injury,” said the boss.

“We think he will be out 10 to 12 weeks with a knee ligament problem and it’s a blow because, in the last three or four weeks, he has really adapted to the Premier League with good performances.

“Like always, we have to accept the situation and manage it. We have the alternatives.

“We have togetherness in our squad, so it’s never nice to lose players. We will be happy when he is back.”

Michael Hefele will have to wait a little longer to make his Town return.

The German centre-back has been out since mid-September suffering an Achilles injury, but had returned to training.

“Hef has had a slight setback,” said Wagner, who is without the suspended Jonathan Hogg at St Mary’s.

“In the last week he was out of training for a week, but yesterday he was back for the first time in team training.

“He will not be in the squad, but now we hope he will be able to consistently train with us for the next three or four weeks.”