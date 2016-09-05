Huddersfield Town input behind the scenes for Sam Allardyce win with England in Slovakia

Martyn Margetson, goalkeeping coach of England, and Sam Allardyce give instructions to Wayne Rooney during the qualifier in Slovakia. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Don’t think there wasn’t any Huddersfield Town input into England’s World Cup qualifying victory in Slovakia.

All the focus has been on a first match in charge for new boss Sam Allardyce – a former Town central defender – and Adam Lallana’s late goal in the 1-0 win in Trnava.

But another man who knows all about football down Leeds Road also played a key role behind the scenes.

That’s because working as goalkeeping coach under Allardyce was former Town stopper Martyn Margetson, who prepared Joe Hart to keep that clean sheet.

Margetson, now 44, played 48 times for Town between 1999 and 2002 and he worked with Allardyce at West Ham.

He is currently keeper coach at Town’s Championship rivals Cardiff City and also helped the Wales keepers – including Town loanee from Liverpool, Danny Ward – reach the semi-finals of Euro 2016 as their coach under Chris Coleman.

England goalkeeper Joe Hart with goalkeeper coach Martyn Margetson (right) in Slovakia

Margetson, who has one international cap for Wales, against Canada in 2004, was seen giving advice to captain Wayne Rooney during a break in play at the match, in which former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel was sent off just before the hour-mark for a stamp on Harry Kane.

Eric Dier, meanwhile, was pleased to start life under Allardyce with a win but said there was still plenty of work to do to heal the scars of a summer of hurt at the European Championship.

It meant the ghosts of England’s Euro 2016 exit at the hands of Iceland began to be laid to rest.

But Dier knows it will take more than this unconvincing victory to move on and forget the galling 2-1 defeat at the round-of-16 stage in France, which cost Roy Hodgson his job.

“It is nice to get off to a winning start for us and the manager as we try to put the Euros behind us,” he said.

“It is nice to have played another game for England so that the one at the Euros is not the last one now.

“There is a long way to go until the scars have been healed but it is a start. All we can do is win against whoever we have in front of us but I think there is a long way to go before we repay everyone for what happened in the Euros.

“And for ourselves as well because we were the most unhappy of everyone and there is a long way to go until we are happy again.”