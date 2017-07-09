Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have already had a busy summer transfer window, welcoming nine new faces into the squad as they prepare for a debut season in the Premier League.

Eight of those deals were done in the space of a week, so it's understandable if they have all blurred into one and you can't quite remember each new name.

So we've put together this guide on all the ins and out at Town this summer some you can keep track of all the comings and goings from the John Smith's Stadium.

Ins

Laurent Depoitre (FC Porto) - Undisclosed

Town's first signing of the summer came in the form of Porto striker Laurent Depoitre.

The 28-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Terriers, with the club having the option of extending his contract by a year.

The deal, although undisclosed, is believed to be worth around £3.5m.

Aaron Mooy (Man City) - £8m

The worst-kept secret in football was finally confirmed last Friday when Town revealed the signing of Aaron Mooy from Manchester City.

Town's player of the year last season penned a three year contract at the John Smith's Stadium, with Town able to add an extra year.

Mooy joined for an £8m fee, which could rise to £10m in add ons.

Jonas Lossl (Mainz) - Loan

Lossl also signed for the Terriers on Friday on loan from Bundesliga side FSV Mainz.

Although coming somewhat out of the blue, Lossl will bolster Town's goalkeeping department after the departure of Danny Ward back to parent club Liverpool.

Town have the option to buy the 28-year-old after his loan spell.

Tom Ince (Derby County) - Undisclosed

After a week of speculation, Ince signed for Town on Tuesday.

An initial £7m bid for the winger was reportedly rejected before Town's second offer was agreed, but the final fee remains undisclosed.

Ince signed a three-year deal with the Terriers, with the option of a fourth.

Kasey Palmer (Chelsea) - Loan

Palmer signed a new four-year deal at Chelsea on Monday, before completing a loan move to Town less than 24 hours later.

The 20-year-old shone at Town last term before injury cut his season short.

Now he's back at Town and raring to complete some unfinished business with the Terriers.

Danny Williams (Reading) - Free

Williams became the third player to sign for Town on Tuesday, joining on a free transfer after leaving Reading FC.

The Royals offered the US international a new deal, but he chose to join the Terriers on their Premier League adventure.

The 28-year-old signed a two-year deal with Town.

Steve Mounie (Montpellier) - Undisclosed

One transfer that seemed to take an age to get over the line was that of Mounie.

The Montpellier had been linked with a move for Town for weeks before his record switch was finally confirmed on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Benin international signed a four-year contract at the John Smith's Stadium.

Scott Malone (Fulham) - Undisclosed

Malone joined Town from Fulham for another undisclosed fee on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old left-back put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the option of another.

Malone joins Williams at Town after the pair suffered play-off heartbreak with Fulham and Reading respectively.

Mathias Jorgensen (FC Copenhagen) - Undisclosed

Town's final signing so far came on Friday as they finalised the transfer of FC Copenhagen centre-back Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen.

The Denmark international signed for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

Jorgensen will add options to the centre of Town's defence, with Jon Gorenc Stankovic sidelined until Christmas with a cruciate injury.

Outs

Izzy Brown (End of loan)

The Chelsea youngster rejoined his parent club after a successful spell with Town last season.

Although Town are interested in the attacking midfielder, Wagner admitted that it would be hard to sign both Brown and Palmer as you can only sign one player on loan from another Premier League club.

There have been rumours of an £8m permanent deal, but it is unlikely Brown will rejoin Town.

Danny Ward (End of loan)

Ward returned to Liverpool at the end of his season-long loan at Town this summer.

Like Brown, the Terriers were believed to be interested in taking the goalkeeper from Liverpool, but this time on a permanent deal.

It looks as though no deal will be struck however, with Lossl being brought in to bolster Town's keeper options.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Portsmouth) - Loan

Holmes-Dennis signed a three-year deal at Town last year, with the club having the option of adding another year.

With the arrival of Malone this summer, Holmes-Dennis was sent out on a season-long loan to League One side Portsmouth.

Jordy Hiwula (Fleetwood Town) - Loan

Hiwula has one more season on his Town deal, with the club having the option of another and the youngster headed out on a season-long loan to Fleetwood this summer.

Fraser Horsfall (Gateshead) - Loan

Horsfall signed a new one-year deal with Town this summer before heading out on a six-month loan to Gateshead.

Joe Murphy (Released)

Murphy joined ex-Town boss Lee Clark at Bury FC on his release from Town.

Flo Bojaj (Released)

Bojaj was released by Town after spending time on loan at Kilmarnock and Newport County last season.

He is yet to find a new club.

Town also released the following academy products:

Ronan Coughlan

Jamie Spencer

Sam Warde

Frank Mulhern

Owen Brooke

Harry Clibbens

Callum Elliott

Alfie Raw