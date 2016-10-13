Login Register
Huddersfield Town installed as favourites ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

  • By

Peter Sharkey reveals the betting highlights for Sunday's visit of the Owls

Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday

Table-topping Huddersfield Town will fancy their chances of extending their 100% home record when they host Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, even though their recent form in this fixture is less than impressive.

Wednesday completed a league double over them last term and the Terriers have won only two of the pair’s last ten league contests.

Nonetheless, it’s no surprise to see Huddersfield priced as the bookies’ favourites ; they’re 6/4 to win with Unibet, odds that appeal considering that no team in the Championship’s top half has scored fewer away goals than the Owls.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's best post-match celebrations

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's best post-match celebrations of the season so far
Punters expecting this run to continue on Saturday can get 2/1 (888sport) against Huddersfield retaining a clean sheet.

Yet as the betting data experts at betbonuscode.org point out, each of Huddersfield’s five successive home victories have been secured by a single goal margin, a statistic which enhances the appeal of both the stalemate (9/4, Paddy Power) and Wednesday’s 21/10 match win odds posted by Marathonbet.

Each of Wednesday’s last half dozen outings have been settled by a single goal and bullish punters, perhaps mindful that Huddersfield could improve upon their indifferent performances in this fixture, may consider running the rule over Paddy Power’s 5/2 for them to enjoy a one-goal margin of victory.

Huddersfield Town fans celebrate the win against Barnsley and will be hoping for a repeat against Sheffield Wednesday

Alternatively, 188bet post 5/1 about them emerging victorious following a drawn opening period.

Sheffield Wednesday would probably take a point from Sunday’s clash (a 1-1 draw is priced at 6/1 by Winner.com), though it’s worth noting that Betfred’s 6/1, posted about it finishing 1-0 in Huddersfield’s favour has attracted an almost equal weight of punters’ cash.

Betting odds & data supplied by betbonuscode.org , the site that provides you exclusive bookmaker bonuses.

