Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons.

The Daily Mirror claim Town are one of three clubs battling it out for the England Under 20 international's signature, with Aarons struggling for game time at St James' Park.

Crystal Palace and Aston Villa complete the trio of teams linked with the midfielder, who are reportedly lining up January moves for the 22-year-old to save him from the Newcastle sidelines.

Aarons has battled a recurring hamstring injury since breaking into the Toon's first team set up, but has been fit all season.

According to the Chronicle, the winger enjoyed a strong pre-season and was man of the match in the Magpies' EFL Cup tie against Nottingham Forest in August.

He hasn't started since then however, and was not included in Newcastle's matchday squad which took on Chelsea on Saturday.

The left-footed Aarons is a direct runner with the ball and has pace to burn, as well as being able to deliver a decent cross into the box - something Town could use going forward.