Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy notched an assist on international duty with Austrlia this week, but couldn't inspire the Socceroos to victory.

Australia head coach changed the formation around, with Mooy playing in an attacking midfield four behind lone striker Tomi Juric, while Championship midfielders Massimo Luongo and Mile Jedinak provided the cover.

A back three was employed to protect goalkeeper Mitch Langerak in possibly the first 3-2-4-1 formation I've ever seen.

And the odd formation looked to be paying off 30 minutes into the match when Mooy's whipped corner was nodded home by Ingolstadt winger Matthew Leckie.

An open first half would not have given Australia too much encouragement however, and Iraq punished the Socceroos after the interval.

Ahmed Yasin Ghani stole in with 10 minutes to go to equalise for the Lions of Mesopotamia, but Iraq could have taken all three points after two goal-mouth scrambles in the Socceroo box.

The draw leaves Australia in third place in Group B of the Asia World Cup qualifiers, three points off Saudi Arabia and Japan.

Mooy and the Socceroos face the United Arab Emirates in Sydney on Tuesday.