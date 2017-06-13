Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The draw for round one of the 2017/18 Carabao Cup kicks off this weekend, but this season Huddersfield Town fans will not be nervously watching the balls being drawn.

That's because Town's promotion to the Premier League has meant they will join the cup competition at the second round stage.

The Terriers were beaten 2-1 by Shrewsbury Town in the first round of last year's League Cup and David Wagner's men have already bettered that result thanks to their efforts last season.

Town will join the other 2017/18 Premier League teams not competing in European tournaments in round two of the draw, along with relegated duo Middlesbrough and Hull City.

Last year's Premier League wooden spoon winners Sunderland will join the 69 other EFL teams in the first round.

The first round draw will be streamed live from Bangkok on Friday 16 June at 1pm (UK time), with World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit, Carabao CEO Sathien Setthasit, British Ambassador to Thailand Brian Davidson and EFL Chief Executive Shaun Harvey unveiling the ties.

The ties will be contested in the week commencing August 7, 2017, with the second round draw taking place shortly after.