Huddersfield Town Under 18s tackle Professional Development League North leaders Sheffield United on Saturday.
The young Blades come to PPG Canalside for an 11.00 kick-off having been beaten only twice in 14 games.
Tony Carss’ Town are sixth after going down 3-2 at Nottingham Forest last Saturday.
They have won seven and drawn one of their 15 games and trail Sheffield United by eight points.
Town’s development team are in Under 23 Premier League Cup action at Ipswich Town on Monday.
The group stage tie is at Portman Road and kicks off at 7.00.