Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town Under 18s tackle Professional Development League North leaders Sheffield United on Saturday.

The young Blades come to PPG Canalside for an 11.00 kick-off having been beaten only twice in 14 games.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: David Wagner on Martin Cranie and Team Formations Share this video Watch Next

Tony Carss’ Town are sixth after going down 3-2 at Nottingham Forest last Saturday.

They have won seven and drawn one of their 15 games and trail Sheffield United by eight points.

Town’s development team are in Under 23 Premier League Cup action at Ipswich Town on Monday.

The group stage tie is at Portman Road and kicks off at 7.00.