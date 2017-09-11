Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have chance to genuinely turn back the clock when they take on West Ham United in London tonight.

Not only do they have opportunity to join the two Manchester clubs as co-leaders of the Premier League with three points.

But if David Wagner’s side can win, Town will have recorded back to back away wins in the top fight for the first time since 1956!

Back then, 61 years ago, Town closed the campaign with four straight wins, including 2-1 wins at West Brom and Tottenham in the old Division One.

The German head coach, who loves those sort of stats, began the campaign by watching his side win 3-0 at Crystal Palace.

Since then they have won and drawn at home against Newcastle United and Southampton respectively.

A win tonight would take Town back above Tottenham, Watford and Chelsea to join City and United on 10 points.

Last season, it took Sunderland and Middlesbrough half the season (19 matches) to get to 10 points.

West Ham, of course, despite being bottom of the table without a point, will have other ideas as they play their first home match of the season for under-pressure boss Slaven Bilic.