Why Huddersfield Town keeper Danny Ward has special target of derby shut-out

Back from international duty with ambition in mind

Huddersfield Town keeper Danny Ward

Danny Ward wants successive clean sheets as Huddersfield Town try to make it a best-ever start to a season when they visit Leeds United on Saturday.

The unbeaten leaders are seeking a fifth win in their sixth Championship game under August manager of the month David Wagner.

WATCH: Football Writer Doug Thomson on David Wagner

WATCH: Doug Thomson on Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner Manager of the Month Award
The Town teams of 1924/25 and 1952/53 had the same five-match record as Wagner’s current side, but in each case, match six was drawn.

Ward chalked up a first shut-out for the club as Wolves were beaten 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium before the international break.

The on-loan Liverpool keeper, who has returned from duty with Wales, said: “Getting that first clean sheet was great.

“That tends to be what us keepers are judged on, but I have to give credit to the rest of the players as well.

“We are a team here, and I think the fact we play as a real unit has had a big impact on our results.”

Ward, 23, was an unused substitute as Wales kicked off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 4-0 win over Moldova in Cardiff.

He has featured in all six of Town’s league and cup games so far, keeping Joel Coleman out of the side.

Coleman was a £100,000 summer signing from League One Oldham Athletic.

Head coach Wagner also has experienced former Republic of Ireland international Joe Murphy returning from shoulder surgery.

The 35-year-old has had two run-outs with Town’s development team this week.

