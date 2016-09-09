Why Huddersfield Town keeper Danny Ward has special target of derby shut-out

Danny Ward wants successive clean sheets as Huddersfield Town try to make it a best-ever start to a season when they visit Leeds United on Saturday.
The unbeaten leaders are seeking a fifth win in their sixth Championship game under August manager of the month David Wagner.
WATCH: Football Writer Doug Thomson on David Wagner
The Town teams of 1924/25 and 1952/53 had the same five-match record as Wagner’s current side, but in each case, match six was drawn.
Ward chalked up a first shut-out for the club as Wolves were beaten 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium before the international break.
The on-loan Liverpool keeper, who has returned from duty with Wales, said: “Getting that first clean sheet was great.
“That tends to be what us keepers are judged on, but I have to give credit to the rest of the players as well.
“We are a team here, and I think the fact we play as a real unit has had a big impact on our results.”
Ward, 23, was an unused substitute as Wales kicked off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 4-0 win over Moldova in Cardiff.
He has featured in all six of Town’s league and cup games so far, keeping Joel Coleman out of the side.
Coleman was a £100,000 summer signing from League One Oldham Athletic.
Head coach Wagner also has experienced former Republic of Ireland international Joe Murphy returning from shoulder surgery.
The 35-year-old has had two run-outs with Town’s development team this week.