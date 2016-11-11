Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town keeper Danny Ward has his sights set on wins with club and country - at the same Cardiff City Stadium.

The on-loan Liverpool stopper is with the Wales squad for their World Cup qualifier against Serbia this Saturday.

Then the 23-year-old will be back in the capital when Town go head to head with former boss Neil Warnock’s Cardiff City on November 19.

Chris Coleman’s Wales are aiming to build on their success at Euro 2016, where they reached the last four, by making their first World Cup since 1958.

They are currently third in their group, two points behind Serbia and the Republic of Ireland with three games out of 10 played.

After beating Moldova 4-0, Wales drew with Austria and Georgia last month, when Ward was forced to withdraw from the squad for personal reasons.

The three-times capped Wrexham product provides competition for regular Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey, of Crystal Palace.

The Wales squad also includes Cardiff midfielder Emyr Huws, who was on loan at Town from Wigan Athletic last season.

“It’s great to be back with Wales,” said Ward, who has played in every Town match so far this term.

“It’s always good to get together with all the players again.

“The Serbia match is a big one for us, and a win would really get us back on track.

“Then I will start to think about the Cardiff City game, which is also important.”

Town head to South Wales third in the Championship after their 1-1 home draw with Birmingham City.

Cardiff are 21st, a point above the drop zone.

Warnock, who managed Town between 1993-95, when they won promotion from what is now League One, succeeded Paul Trollope at the start of the month.

His staff include Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson, both former Town players and coaches.

As well as Huws, the Cardiff squad includes ex-Town players Sean Morrison, Lee Peltier, Anthony Pilkington and Jazz Richards.

Warnock, 67, was most recently in charge at Rotherham United, leading the relegation-threatened team to Championship safety last season after being appointed on a short-term deal.

Cardiff are obviously hoping for a similar outcome.

Warnock was offered a long-term contract by Rotherham in the summer but turned it down.

Cardiff is his 14th managerial appointment.

Trollope succeeded Russell Slade in the summer but lasted only 12 matches, paying the price for a disappointing start to the campaign.

He won only two of his 11 Championship games in charge.