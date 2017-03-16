Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Danny Ward has been called up to the Wales squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifier.

The Liverpool loanee has been in fine form this season, keeping nine Championship clean sheets in Town's impressive push for promotion.

And the 23-year-old has been rewarded with another call-up to the Welsh international fold.

Chris Coleman's side face the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Friday March 24 in a crucial qualifier which could see the Dragons move within a point of top spot in Group D.

The Boys in Green currently sit at the summit of the group having won three of their four matches, while Wales are third after picking up six points from their opening four fixtures.

The 23-year-old has three caps at senior international level, with his full debut coming in Wales' opening match of Euro 2016 - a 2-1 victory over Slovakia.

Also named in the Wales squad is 17-year-old Ben Woodburn who became Liverpool's youngest ever goal-scorer when he netted the Reds' second against Leeds United in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Ward joins Woodburn in the Wales squad, with teammates Elias Kachunga and Aaron Mooy also being called up to DR Congo and Australia respectively.

Full Wales squad: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town/Liverpool), Owain Fon Williams (Inverness CT); Ben Davies (Tottenham), James Chester (Aston Villa), James Collins (West Ham), Joe Walsh (MK Dons), Chris Gunter (Reading), Jazz Richards (Cardiff), Neil Taylor (Aston Villa), Ashley Williams (Everton); Joe Allen (Stoke), Dave Edwards (Wolves), Andy King (Leicester), Tom Lawrence (Ipswich/Leicester), Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace), Shaun MacDonald (Wigan), Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal); Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Hal Robson-Kanu (West Brom), Tom Bradshaw (Barnsley), Sam Vokes (Burnley), Ben Woodburn (Liverpool).