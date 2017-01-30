Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town keeper Joe Murphy has joined Bury on loan for the rest of the season.

The former Republic of Ireland international’s switch to League One effectively ends his time at Town, where he is out of contract this summer.

Murphy, 35, joined from Coventry City in 2014 and has made 14 appearances.

He featured in David Wagner’s first match in charge at Sheffield Wednesday in November 2015.

But there have been only three more outings under the head coach, and none this season.

Dublin-born, Murphy, who is fit again after a finger injury, has played 523 times in a career which started at Tranmere Rovers in 1998.

He has also had spells at West Bromwich Albion, Sunderland and Scunthorpe United and loans at Walsall and Chesterfield, the latter as a Town player.

Murphy has two Republic caps, having played 10 times for the Under 21s.

At relegation-threatened Bury, he will team up with fellow former Town players Antony Kay, James Vaughan, Ishmael Miller, Neil Danns and keeper Paul Rachubka.

The Shakers are next in action at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Town boss Wagner, whose leading keepers are on-loan Liverpool man Danny Ward and Joel Coleman, explained: “Joe has been a great professional in training, where he has been a very good influence on our young goalkeepers.

“He has also been very unlucky with injuries, getting several problems through no fault of his own.

“We have talked about his future and he knows that he will not be offered a new contract here when his current one expires in the summer, so he understandably wants to go and play senior games for the rest of the season to find a new club.

“I am happy with our goalkeeping situation, with Danny Ward and Joel Coleman both strong contenders for the shirt, so we could do the right thing by Joe and let him join Bury.

“Every member of staff and player in the squad wishes Joe all the best for the future.”