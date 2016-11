Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town keeper Ryan Schofield will be at Peterborough United on Monday.

London Road is the venue for England Under 18s’ clash with France.

Schofield, called up for the first time by coach Neil Dewsnip, had a watching brief at Stevenage on Thursday.

England beat Poland 2-0 with the help of two goals from Sheffield Wednesday’s George Hirst.

Brentford’s Ellery Balcombe was between the posts.