Goalkeeper Joe Murphy has signed a permanent deal for Bury from Huddersfield Town.

The stopper has been on loan with the Shakers since January and has penned a one-year deal at Gigg Lane.

The 35-year-old Irishman has impressed in his 11 matches in Greater Manchester, keeping seven clean sheets and helping steer bury away from the League One drop zone.

The keeper, who made 14 appearances for Huddersfield since joining from Coventry in 2014, will finish his loan deal with ex-Town manager Lee Clark's side before making the switch permanent in the summer.

On Murphy signing for Bury, Clark told the club's official website: "I am delighted to have secured the services of Joe Murphy for next season on a permanent basis.

"He has been an impressive performer since I arrived at the club in February and, coupled with his attitude, desire and winning mentality, it was important we secured his services as soon as possible.

"Any successful team has a strong spine so to get this signing done makes me very happy, and I am looking forward to continue to work with Joe."