Joel Coleman would love to make a second appearance for Huddersfield Town at home to Blackburn Rovers in the big Saturday lunchtime Championship clash (12.30).

But if, as expected, on-loan Liverpool man Danny Ward returns after his bout of illness, the former Oldham Athletic stopper will wish him all the best.

Coleman, 20, made a bright debut as he helped Town beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Boxing Day, when Luke Coddington, 21, made the bench because Joe Murphy was ruled out by a broken finger.

The £100,000 clo-season signing certainly caught the eye of boss David Wagner, who said: “Joel was excellent.

“He looked switched on from the very start and he is a player I have total trust in.”

Wales international Ward, 23, had played every other Town match this season.

And Coleman said: “If Danny is back in the side, I will support him fully.

“All the keepers at the club work closely - we all push each other, because it has to be competitive every day.

“It’s a great group and Nick Colgan is a very good coach.”