Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Joel Coleman’s Huddersfield Town debut was a massive moment for both the goalkeeper and his grandad Michael.

He has been by the 21-year-old’s side ever since he was signed by Oldham Athletic 10 years ago.

Michael was at the John Smith’s Stadium to witness the 2-1 Championship win over Nottingham Forest.

And Coleman, a £100,000 close-season signing from the Latics, said: “That made it all the more special.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town celebrate the Boxing Day victory over Nottingham Forest Share this video Watch Next

A bout of illness for on-loan Liverpool stopper Danny Ward brought Coleman’s late Christmas present.

The Bolton-born player, who made 45 appearances fo Oldham, explained: “I found out around three hours before the game.

“We were at the team hotel, and it was just a matter of preparing myself properly.

“That’s something I do whenever I am in the squad, but it was brilliant to know I would be involved.

“I was able to grab a word with my grandad on my way into the ground, and he was buzzing.

“He has watched me progress right through from junior level.

“He’d take me to and from Oldham and watch me train and play and when I got into the first team, he was there home and away.

“Now he comes to all the Huddersfield games, and I’m so happy he got to see my first match in the Championship.”

Coleman gained first-team experience in pre-season and figured in the home friendly against Liverpool.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Pictures from Town's training session - 22/12/16 Share this video Watch Next

That game drew 21,266 and helped the keeper when he stepped out in front of 22,100 against Forest.

“It was good that I had already sampled a big crowd at the stadium,” he said. “The atmosphere was brilliant.

“I was pleased with the way things went against Forest and am just happy to have helped us get a massive three points.”