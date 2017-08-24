The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl admits he needs to be at his best to keep second choice keeper Joel Coleman out of the first team line up.

The Danish stopper has impressed in a Town shirt so far, making two goal-saving stops against Crystal Palace on the opening day of the season, before pulling off a remarkable finger-tip save to deny Newcastle United's Matt Ritchie last weekend.

And his deputy, 21-year-old Bolton-born Joel Coleman, has also shown his quality between the sticks, denying Rotherham striker Kieffer Moore from point blank range in the Carabao Cup second round in midweek.

Lossl is embracing the competition between the two keepers however and believes Coleman is pushing him to perform at his best.

He said: "He is a very good goalkeeper and a very good lad as well and a good member of the team.

"That's very important for both of us to be able to perform.

"You need competition as well."

When asked whether he believed the youngster was pushing him for a first team berth, Lossl added: "Of course.

"He is a very good goalkeeper so I have to be at my best."