Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl has been nominated for the EA Sports Premier League player of the month award for August.

The Danish keeper is yet to concede in the Premier League after three matches and has been a crucial member of a Town side now sitting third in the top flight.

Lossl made two excellent saves against Crystal Palace to deny Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke, before producing his best against Newcastle United.

Toon winger Matt Ritchie broke into the area with the scores level before placing a disguised shot in the far corner of Lossl's goal.

The 6'5" Dane flung his frame toward the strike, flicking the ball past the post with the tips of his fingers.

Lossl's nomination means Town are up for a hat trick of August awards with head coach David Wagner up for the manager of the month award and midfielder Aaron Mooy up for the goal of the month award.

You can vote for the Town keeper on the Premier League website here.

Voting closes at midnight on Monday, September 4.

The other contenders are: Phil Jones, Romelu Lukaku, Sadio Mane, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alvaro Morata, Mohamed Salah.