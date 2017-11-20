Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Molly Burke

World Cup-bound Danish goalkeeper Jonas Lossl says Huddersfield Town are determined to work even harder in the wake of the 4-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth.

The result equalled Town’s worst of the Premier League season so far (Tottenham at home) and left them with thinking to do ahead of Manchester City’s visit to the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday.

For that match, key defender Chistopher Schindler will be free from suspension, while midfielder Jonathan Hogg could also return after missing the south-coast trip following the arrival of another baby into the family.

Lossl spoke to the Examiner about this busy time in the campaign:

On the heavy defeat against AFC Bournemouth...

"I think there’s a lot of feelings of disappointment going around right now.

"We played very well in the first-half to be honest, we did a lot of things right but we didn’t defend well at set pieces.

"I haven’t seen the second goal back but I hear it’s offside and that’s, of course, unlucky – but that being said we still had a big opportunity coming out in the second half with the red card.

"I think we had a good start to the second half and then we let in the third goal and, from there on in, it was always going to be difficult.

"We took a big risk changing the formation as we did, but we had to try to get some points.

"In the end we are very disappointed we didn’t deliver - it’s not okay and we’ll look ourselves in the mirror and work harder."

On Town not taking their chances at Bournemouth...

"Of course we have to score some goals but we also let four in, so we can’t only be concentrating on the offensive.

"We had some chances at the beginning of the game and we had an opportunity to get back into it with the red card before the second half.

"But we didn’t take them, though, and it’s our mistake. Of course Bournemouth did great but we have to look at our own performance."

On the absence of Christopher Schindler and Jonathan Hogg...

"I don’t know about last season’s history but, of course, they’re both great players.

"I can’t blame Martin Cranie for his performance first-half, I think he did well.

"The substitutes that came on as well - you can’t blame them either and I think we have a good squad.

"I think everybody is performing at the level they have to, so I don’t see their absence (Schindler and Hogg) being the reason (Town lost)."

On bouncing back against Manchester City at the weekend...

"This result doesn’t make any difference to the next game.

"We will be there for sure - we have a great team, we have a strong character and we will give everything.

"We know they have a fantastic team and they seem unstoppable, but wouldn’t it be fun to be the first ones to stop them?

"You saw our fans, even though we lost they were still there, so I think Manchester City will be afraid to come to the John Smith’s - it’s a difficult place to come to. We will believe in it."