Huddersfield Town Academy goalkeeper Ryan Schofield made a vital penalty shoot-out save as England’s youngsters won the prestigious Toulon Tournament.

The 17-year-old keeper earned a fourth cap for England’s Under 20 side in the final win over the Ivory Coast, which meant the Young Lions retained the title.

England led 1-0, only for a last-minute penalty to give the Ivorians an equaliser and force the game into a penalty shoot-out.

England scored all five spot kicks, with Schofield saving the fourth with his legs to help his side to the win 5-3.

England’s achievement is even more impressive given the first choice Under 20 side were winning their World Cup Final in South Korea, meaning Head Coach Neil Dewsnip had taken a squad to Toulon consisting mainly of Under 19 and Under 18 internationals.

Schofield had one England Under 18 cap ahead of this Toulon Tournament.

He has signed an extended professional contract with Town, having played on loan for FC United of Manchester and wnning the Manchester Premier Cup with them.