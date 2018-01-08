Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Ryan Schofield has joined AFC Telford on loan for the rest of the season.

The youngster - who was promoted to David Wagner's first team squad at the start of the campaign - will stay with the Bucks until May 13, but Town do have a 24-hour recall clause built into the contract.

Telford sit 16th in the Vanarama National League North with 27 points from 22 games, and face Salford City this weekend.

Schofield could make his debut for Rob Edwards' side at Moor Lane on Saturday.

On the move, Town's head of goalkeeping, Paul Clements said: “Ryan has done very well this season as part of our first team squad, but we believe that this is the next phase of his development.

“This is a new challenge for him as it’ll be the first time he has to move away from his home, an experience that could really benefit him in his career.

“I know their manager Rob (Edwards) and he wants his teams to play out from the back, so that’ll help him get used to doing that for us later in his career.

“You look at all the top English goalkeepers at the minute, like Jordan Pickford, and they’ve all had experiences and loan moves like this, which shows how beneficial they could be.

“It’s important for him now as a young ‘keeper to go out and play proper football, where there’s some expectation on him playing in front of crowds.

“Ryan will still be thought of part of our first team squad, which is why we’ve included the recall clause, so if we need him he can come back.”