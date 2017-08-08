Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Still finding it hard to believe Huddersfield Town are in the Premier League?

Well the club have produced a terrific keepsake so the events of last season are never forgotten.

It’s in the shape of a limited-edition promotion picture book entitled ‘#No Limits’ which is now on sale from club outlets at £15.

Featuring many fantastic shots from club photographer John Early, the book is a 134-page look at every match in the 2016-17 campaign and includes many behind-the-scenes moments and a section on the fans.

The play-offs, and particularly that magnificent day against Reading at Wembley get a special section.

As do the club awards night and the civic reception when the team returned to Huddersfield with the play-off trophy and a place in the Premier League.

All the teams and statistics are there too, making it a complete record, and there are dedicated messages from club chairman Dean Hoyle and head coach David Wagner.

Boardroom chief Hoyle says: “I still can’t believe I’m chairman of Huddersfield Town , the Premier League football club. I’ve been supporting this club for 45 years and we’ve hit the big time; the top flight!

“When Christopher Schindler stepped up to the penalty spot at Wembley, I felt it was now or never. The feeling when the ball nestled in the corner will live with me forever.

“It was one of the best moments of my life. People who know me will tell you I am not an emotional man, but I lost my cool that day!”

Wagner says: “There are so many special moments that this team and these players delivered and this book captures them all.

“You created something very special from the stands and played such a big part in helping the players achieve what they have.”