Huddersfield Town's 2017/18 season kit will sport the Premier League's new lettering brought in as part of the organisation's rebranding.

Last season brought with it a revamping of the Premier League, with a new logo being introduced and no sponsor being used for the first time in the 24-year history of the competition.

And now the league has changed the lettering on the back of club kits for the first time in 10 years.

The Premier League worked closely with partners Sporting iD to create the modern designs, which - according to the league - "aligns with the Premier League's visual identity" and includes the new logo brought in last term.

The new names and numbers will come in five colours; black, white, yellow, navy and red.

On the change, Premier League managing director Richard Masters said: "Sporting iD continues to deliver an excellent service supplying names, numbers and sleeve badges for the Premier League.

"We are excited to see next season’s new style and colours, starting with the unveiling of our clubs' kits at individual launches in the coming months."

Several Premier League clubs - including Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United - have already revealed their kits for the 2017/18 season, but so far there has been no indication from Town as to when their new strips will be revealed.