Huddersfield Town Ladies were beaten 6-1 by Leicester City in the FA Women’s Premier League Northern Division game at the Stafflex Arena.

Manager Ash Vickers said he was “bitterly disappointed” by the result and performance at Storthes Hall.

Town conceded the first of six goals inside five minutes when Leicester’s Kim Farrow, who scored a first half hat trick, was put through to score.

Leicester’s second came 10 minutes later as Shauna Cossens guided the ball into the net to make it 2-0. Leicester were in control of the game by this point.

With 28 minutes gone Kate Mallin scored Town’s only goal, what appeared to be a general ball over the top made for a great pass and Mallin flicked the ball over the keeper to loop into the net.

However Town’s joy was short lived as just a minute later Leicester regained their two-goal advantage.

Farrow netted her second of the game by once again rounding the keeper and placing the ball in the net for 3-1 to the visitors.

Three minutes later Leicester won a penalty as Sophie Domingo was brought down in the box by a Town defender.

Farrow converted the spot kick to make it 4-1 to Leicester City and complete her hat trick.

The Town ladies came out fighting in the second half and played much better as Leicester tried to stretch their advantage.

The Foxes made it 5-1 in the 76th minute as substitute Lauren Impey headed into the Town net from a free kick.

Town’s horrible day was finally finished as Domingo scored Leicester’s sixth by slotting the ball underneath the Town keeper.

On the performance Vickers said: “I thought we were poor from the first whistle, we didn’t look like a team.

“I said to the girls afterwards it looked like I just picked players out of a hat, chucked it up in the air and then said just go do what you want to do.

“I thought we gifted them the goals and it was about us creating stupid errors, we didn’t keep the ball well enough.

“We pride ourselves on keeping the ball normally, however we had no quality today which was strange.

"Credit to Leicester though, they are a good team with some good young quick players.

“It is just frustrating that we allowed ourselves to get into that position, it isn’t like us and it isn’t one of my finest moments to be honest."

The ladies play at home to Derby County in the SSE Women’s FA CUP Round 1 next week.

On the upcoming cup fixture, Vickers said: “It is a nice little distraction from the league, it is a chance to give some others a go in the team.

“I don’t think the players need punishing in training, I know that they aren’t happy with themselves for that performance out there today.

“They have held their hand up after the game which is good, but its more about the attitude they show going forward.

“It is only one result, we have to learn from it and be ready for Derby next week in the FA Cup."

Vickers has had a roller-coaster of a year in charge of the Town ladies, however he knows that 2016 was a great learning curve for him personally in management.

“Obviously last year when Glenn (Preston) left, I didn’t have any ambitions of becoming manager - I was okay being the assistant.

“As soon as I got a little taste of it I wanted more of it, it has been a learning curve this year for me.

“From slow starts to going on great runs, it is just unfortunate that the year has ended on a sour note in the league."

Town ladies play Derby County at Storthes Hall next Sunday 1pm kick off.