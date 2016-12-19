Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An emphatic 16-0 away win against Dronfield Town put Huddersfield Town Ladies through to the quarter-finals of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Women’s Challenge Cup.

Town were ahead in the fourth minute when Millie Turner crossed for Emily Heckler to score.

Debbie Hastings broke away to double Town’s lead, before Kate Mallin played in Isabel Thomas for her first goal.

Dronfield goalkeeper Isobel Howells pulled off a number of saves to deny Town, but in the 31st minute the visitors made it four when Mallin crossed for Heckler to score.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town's dedicated Blue White Army at Norwich City Share this video Watch Next

Hastings then played in Mallin to finish, Charley Evans was on hand to score Town’s sixth, then Heckler played Mallin in for her second of the game and, in injury time, Thomas also got her second to make it 8-0 at the break.

An own goal gave Town an early score in the second half and it was double figures when Mallin played in Thomas to complete her hat trick.

Katie Nutter got on the scoresheet on the hour and she then made it 11-0 with 15 minutes remaining.

A Nutter corner was headed home by Thomas for her fourth of the game, and then Nutter completed her hat trick before a Hastings goal in the 90th minute and a solo effort from Beth Jennings in time added on wrapped up the game.

The Firsts return to action with trip to Fylde Ladies on Sunday, January 8 (2pm).

Town’s Development team were beaten 4-0 at Sheffield Wednesday in the third round of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Women’s Challenge Cup.