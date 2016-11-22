Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town Ladies hot shot Emily Heckler received a top award at Wembley.

The 27-year-old led the goal charts in the FA Women’s Premier League Northern Division with 44 last season.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Examiner sports writers react to the Nahki Wells speculation Share this video Watch Next

And she was presented with the top scorer trophy at the FA Women’s awards night.

Heckler, who has scored 12 times this term, will be back in action when Town take on Leicester City on Sunday (2.00).

The match is at the Stafflex Arena at Storthes Hall.

The development team host Middlesbrough in the FAWPL Reserve Northern Division (2.00).

And the academy side head to Millmoor Juniors in the Sheffield and Hallamshire FA Women’s Challenge Cup (1.30).

The Under 18s travel to Doncaster Belles in the Sheffield and Hallamshire Girls’ League on Saturday (11.00).

The Under 15s host Bawtry Juniors (10.30) after winning 5-2 at Sheffield Wednesday.

Table-topping Town went ahead on 13 minutes when Courtney Livsey crossed for Harriet Waller to score.

Waller was on target again 13 minutes later when she received a pass from Livsey and touched it in.

Jemima Wood made it three with a long-range shot.

A foul on Macy Ellis brought a penalty, but Livsey’s spot kick was saved.

In the second half Town switched off and Wednesday pulled a goal back.

It then took a great save by Emily Brookes to prevent a second.

Gwen Hughes got Town going again and their fourth goal came when Ellis scored from the rebound after Alicia Marriott hit the bar.

Wednesday scored a second, but Jess Barrow forced her way through to notch a fifth for Town.

The Under 11s go to Crosspool Juniors on Saturday (11.00)).