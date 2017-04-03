Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will sell 1,000 tickets at just £5 for the upcoming match against Norwich on Wednesday.

The tickets are available online only and only include the lower tier of the Fantastic Media Stand.

They will be sold on a first come, first served basis so be quick to ensure you get your ticket at the discounted rate.

The John Smith's Stadium welcomed 20,154 people through the turnstiles at the weekend for the visit of Burton and the club is keen on getting as many supporters to the ground to help push the Terriers towards promotion to the Premier League.

Tickets in other stands on Wednesday are also available at £20 for adults, £15 for over 60s and £5 for under 18s.

You can purchase your matchday ticket here .

The deal has been made possible by club sponsor PURE Legal Ltd.