By Tom Harle

The most comprehensive analysis of the cost of Premier League football has today revealed the top flight follows Huddersfield Town’s lead.

After chairman Dean Hoyle’s personal Premier pledge to sell season tickets for as cheap as £100, research by EY shows other top-flight clubs have cottoned on and slashed prices.

Fans are set to save a total of £10m from discounts, while today’s findings show a third of all Premier League season tickets were sold below full price.

Town have been flagged up as trailblazers, with commercial director Sean Jarvis extolling the benefits of pricing renewals at £199 and new season cards at £299.

“Having 20,000 people as season card holders here at the John Smith’s Stadium is phenomenal and the spin-off from that is the atmosphere has gone through the roof,” Jarvis told the Premier League website.

“The way the club have priced tickets has enabled fans to afford to buy shirts, merchandise and match day programmes.

“This has made for a more engaging fan experience and the atmosphere has benefited hugely.”

Atmospheres have been further boosted by a new record low average away ticket price of £26, today’s research shows, as 54 per cent of all tickets sold will cost under £30 for the first time.

Jarvis told the Premier League that Town had to consider the local economic situation when deciding their pricing structures.

“I think the pricing model in football has to be affordable,” Jarvis said.

“You have to look at the community and climate we actually sit in.

“It was important we considered the economic value of Huddersfield and what the people of this town actually have in their pockets.

“For us, setting the price at £200 was an opportunity for us to bring affordable, top-flight football to Huddersfield for the first time in 45 years.”

League officials will also be delighted with the 96.5 per cent occupancy across all Premier League games.

“This research shows the excellent value clubs are offering across the League and the impressive commitment of their fans,” Premier League Executive Chairman Richard Scudamore said.

“I hope it will challenge commonly held perceptions about the cost of attending Premier League football.”