Huddersfield Town will host AFC Wimbledon or Bristol Rovers in the third round of the FA Youth Cup.

Their potential opponents have yet to fix a date for their second-round meeting.

Town were knocked out in round three last season, losing 6-1 away to eventual winners Chelsea.

But Tony Carss’ side reached the quarter-finals in 2013/14, when they beat West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United en route to a 2-1 defeat at Fulham.

AFC Wimbledon’s academy side play in the Youth Alliance South East League.

Bristol Rovers play in the South West section.

Town are in Professional Development League action against Barnsley at PPG Canalside on Saturday morning (11.00).