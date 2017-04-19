Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alan Curbishley believes the play-off chasing sides have been fearing Fulham over recent weeks, while the Londoners themselves have been playing without fear or pressure.

The Cottagers moved into a play-off spot after beating Aston Villa 3-1 on Monday, with Leeds United dropping out of the top six on goal difference after defeat to Wolves.

Ryan Sessegnon, Sone Aluko and Neeskens Kebano scored the goals to sink the former Premier League side and the ex-Charlton and West Ham boss believes they will go on to secure a play-off spot come May 7.

He told Football on 5: “They’ve all been fearing Fulham, I think Fulham in seventh spot, picking up these results and now Fulham have jumped in there.

“You don’t see them dropping out now and someone will have to come out now.

“They seem to be the only team playing without fear and I think Leeds have been gripped by a little bit of fear recently, same as Newcastle, and one or two others in there and it’s going to go right to the wire.”