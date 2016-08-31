Login Register
Huddersfield Town left-back leaves for Luton Town

Jack Senior has signed for the League Two club

Jack Senior, right, in action for Huddersfield Town Under 21s at Coventry City

Huddersfield Town have sold teenage left-back Jack Senior to Luton Town.

The fee is undisclosed, and the transfer deadline day deal includes a sell-on clause.

The 19-year-old academy product has been a mainstay of the Under 21 (now Under 23) side in recent years.

Boss David Wagner took Senior on the club’s Spanish training camp soon after his arrival last November.

But the Halifax-born player has been unable to force his way into the first-team frame.

Senior, from Stainland, played for Elland Juniors before joining Town as a 10-year-old.

After a successful 2014/15 campaign at both Under 18 and 21 level, he featured in Chris Powell’s pre-season preparations.

Senior then returned to development-team duty, and helped Town’s Under 21s win last season’s PDL II title.

Jack Senior

Town’s head of football operations Stuart Webber said: “Everyone at the club would like to wish Jack the best of luck.

“The recent arrival of Tareiq Holmes-Dennis would have curtailed his playing time and we have a duty of care to the player.

“He is a great lad and has been at Huddersfield for a long time.

“With his contract running out at the end of the season, this is a great move for Jack and the clubs involved.

“He has talent and we all hope to see him excel at Luton.”

The Hatters have made a strong start to the season under manager Nathan Jones.

They trail leaders Morecambe by two points, having won 3-0 at Cambridge United on Saturday.

Wycombe Wanderers visit Kenilworth Road this Saturday.

