Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town legend Andy Booth is hoping Play-Off history repeats itself tomorrow evening as the club get set to face Sheffield Wednesday.

Town go into their SkyBet Championship Play-Off semi-final second-leg at Hillsborough with the tie finely poised after a goalless draw at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

At stake is a place in the final at Wembley and the ultimate prize of a place in the top flight for the first time in 45 years.

And the situation marks an uncanny resemblance to Town’s 1994/95 Play-Off campaign when Neil Warnock led the club to Division Two success.

It’s exactly 22 years to the day since the club beat Brentford FC in their second-leg clash away at Griffin Park.

Similar to the Class of 2017, Town made the trip to West London with the contest all square from the home leg before winning 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

It’s an encounter Booth remembers fondly, describing it as the most memorable game he has ever played in during a career spanning 17-years.

Recalling the two-legged encounter with the Bees, Huddersfield Town’s club ambassador said: “The first leg, to be fair, if we lost 3-1 we couldn’t have complained - they played really well but missed a couple of great chances.

“We were quite pleased with the draw but knew going down to Brentford was always going to be tough.

“No-one really gave us a chance, they had finished the season really well and were the form team, while we had struggled before the Play-Offs.

“With hindsight we didn’t even fancy our chances and when they went a goal up we could have thought that was it.

“But we had a lot of strong characters in that side and I managed to level the game before half-time.

“After that it was end-to-end, tackles flying in, keepers making saves and chances – it just had everything before it went to penalties.

“To get to Wembley was brilliant and once we got there we just knew we were going to win it – that’s how confident we were.”

Booth also managed to get on the scoresheet in the Wembley showpiece as Town beat Bristol Rovers 2-1 – Chris Billy got the winner – to seal promotion to Division One.

The encounter will be remembered as one of the most memorable days in the club's history and one of the great days in Booth’s career.

“It’s every schoolboy’s dream to score at Wembley and it was the greatest feeling ever,” added Booth.

“The adrenaline and adulation when I scored and to lift that trophy at Wembley is no better feeling for a footballer.”