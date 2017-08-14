Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town legend Andy Booth sees similarities between Town's weekend hero Steve Mounie and Chelsea great Didier Drogba.

Benin international Mounie spoke of his admiration of the iconic Chelsea forward after his stunning display at Selhurst Park on Saturday, where he notched a brace in his - and Town's - Premier League debut.

After the victory, he told the Guardian: “My idol is Drogba.

“Sometimes I just watch video clips of him, scoring goals over here. I think I have a similar style with him. I’m big like him. Benteke as well, who is a great striker. I have to learn off them.

“What [Drogba] did here is an inspiration to me. He is also African and we almost have the same story. He was born in Africa and came to France and then to England. I will try and follow in his footsteps. He is a great player and man. I’ve never met him but maybe I will in the future.”

And Town's third-top scorer of all time believes Mounie's style of play is similar to that of his hero.

He told Sky Sports News HQ: "[They are] very similar.

"I saw him in the Udinese friendly game and he looked strong, quick, good on the ball and on Saturday we saw he is good in the air as well.

"And if he's half as good as Didier Drogba, we've got a real bargain on our hands."

He added: "It's a fantastic start to his career at Huddersfield - he couldn't asked for any better.

"As a striker, you want to get on the sheet early and to score two goals in his debut - and Huddersfield's debut in the Premier League as well - he couldn't ask for any more and us as fans and us as a club couldn't have asked for any more as well."

Mounie's goals took Town to the summit of the Premier League table on Saturday night, with the Terriers only being eclipsed by Manchester United, who went one better to thump West Ham 4-0 on Super Sunday.

But despite Town's sensational opening day performance, 'Boothy' was coy when asked if he believed the Terriers could be this year's surprise package in the division.

"I don't know about that," he said.

"It's one game and we couldn't have asked for a better start.

"To get three goals - we're definitely going to enjoy it.

"We're going to enjoy the result on Saturday and we've got a full week now until the Newcastle game but, knowing David Wagner, all he'll be concentrating on is Sunday's game against Newcastle.

"But, as fans, we can enjoy this.

"For 24 hours we were top of the Premier League - no one can take that away from us."

Town attentions will now turn to Sunday's clash with fellow promoted side Newcastle United - a game Booth knows will be another tough test for Wagner's side.

"We know it's going to be a difficult game," he said.

"We saw what happened yesterday when they lost a couple of players which might work to our advantage, but we played them twice last year and when they played us at home I thought they were definitely the best side we played against.

"We lost 3-1 and they really made it difficult for us so we know it's going to be tough.

"Every week's going to be tough for us but all we can do is stick to what we know and stick to how we play.

"David has got the team playing the way he wants to and he won't change it.

"We know it's going to be tough, but it's going to be tough every week for us."