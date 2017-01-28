Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Triple title winner Billy Smith is a bit of a legend in these parts.

But the England left winger who sealed Huddersfield Town’s sole FA Cup final triumph of 1922 also had a lesser-known stint at fourth-round hosts Rochdale.

Spotland was his destination after 21-year spell at Leeds Road which brought 574 appearances, still a club record.

Smith, who scored 126 goals for Town, one of them the penalty which clinched the 1-0 Cup-final win over Preston North End at Stamford Bridge, joined Rochdale as player-coach in July 1934, when he was 39.

He soon became manager, remaining at the helm of the Division Three North club until November 1935.

North-Easterner Smith, whose son Conway also played for Town, was signed from hometown club Tantobie in October 1913, aged 18.

His earliest appearances came on the right wing, but after serving in the Navy during World War One, he established himself on the left.

Smith was a regular when Town won promotion to the top flight in 1920.

But he missed that season’s FA Cup final clash with Aston Villa, who won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, after being sent off during a league game at Stoke City.

Town were taking off, and Smith, who won the first of three England caps against Wales in 1922, was central to their success.

After lifting the FA Cup with that win over Preston back at Stamford Bridge, Town chalked up three successive league titles between 1924-26.

One of the fastest players of his day, Smith formed a highly effective partnership with inside left Clem Stephenson.

He also played for the Football League representative team and in October 1924, went into the record books as the first player to score direct from a corner.

That followed a rule change, and came in a 4-0 home win over Arsenal.

Smith was the recipient of a club-record four benefits and made his final Town appearance against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in February 1934.

By now back on the right wing, he scored twice in a 4-1 win.

Smith, whose son Conway played 40 times for Town, died in April 1951 at the age of 55.