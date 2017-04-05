Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town legends of yesteryear will be making an appearance at Crosland Heath Golf Club this Thursday evening as part of a Footballing Legends Night.

Former defender Keith Hanvey, who played more than 200 games for the club between 1978 and 1984, will compère the special football panel Question and Answer night.

Joining him will be Terry Yorath who represented Leeds United and Bradford City during a successful playing career before moving into management and coaching, where he became assistant manager at Town under Peter Jackson between 2003 and 2007.

Former Academy manager Mark Lillis, who spent seven seasons at the club, will also be in attendance with another ex-Town player and former Welsh international Dick Krzywicki completing the line-up.

Starting at 7.30pm, a limited number of tickets remain at a price of £10 with a pie and peas supper also provided on the night.

To reserve you ticket contact Crosland Heath Golf Club on 01484 653216 or check out the Crosland Heath Golf Club website for more details and how to get there.