Huddersfield Town likely to make the playoffs - what history tells us after seven matches

  • By

Town are on course for at least a sixth-place finish

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner celebrates with his team after a last minute goal.
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner celebrates with his team

Huddersfield Town may have lost to Brighton this week, but it's not all bad as Town should secure at least a playoff spot this season - if history is anything to go by.

Town are top of the league on 16 points after seven matches and in the last 10 years only one side leading the Championship after the opening seven has finished lower than sixth.

That was Nottingham Forest in the 2014/15 season, when they opened their campaign with five wins and two draws but went from the summit of the Championship table to 14th in the space of seven months.

Chris Hughton after the playoff semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday last year

Last year Brighton were top after seven- winning six - and finished third in the league before being knocked out of the playoffs by Sheffield Wednesday in the semi-final.

And the Seagulls were top of the league after seven games of the 2012/13 season as well with five wins, but they went on to finish the season fourth and lose in the playoff semi-final to the eventually promoted side Crystal Palace.

Watford were the only other team in the last 10 years not to have been promoted after topping the table through the first seven games.

The Hornets notched five wins out of seven, but stumbled to finish 6th in the 2007/08 season and lost to promoted Hull in the semi-final of the playoffs.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town celebrate at Elland Road after victory over Leeds

Town celebrate at Leeds
Birmingham City's 2006/07 promotion-winning side took 16 points from their first seven games - the same record as Town this season - and went on to finish second with 86 points and 26 wins.

West Brom in 2009/10 and Queens Park Rangers in 2013/14 both took five wins from their opening seven matches, but were one point ahead of where Town are now in their promotion seasons.

The Baggies went on to achieve a second-placed finish with 91 points behind only Newcastle United and Rangers finished fourth, securing Premier League football via the playoffs.

Bobby Zamora celebrates winning the playoff final with QPR in 2014

Had Town beaten Brighton last night, they could well have been on course to secure an automatic promotion spot.

Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2008/09, QPR in 2010/11 and Southampton in 2011/12 all secured automatic promotion after picking up six wins from the opening seven.

Wolves and Rangers took 19 points from a possible 21 at the start of their seasons to secure the Championship title and only Brighton last year failed to secure promotion after the same record in the last 10 years.

Huddersfield Town latest

Leeds v Huddersfield: 5 Things We Learnt Town Fans on West Yorkshire derby win Huddersfield Town hungry for success Leeds v Huddersfield: Fan Gallery
1 of 4

